Home SPORTS Alabama’s Brandon Turnage commits to Tennessee
SPORTS

Alabama’s Brandon Turnage commits to Tennessee

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
alabama’s-brandon-turnage-commits-to-tennessee

Brandon Turnage has committed to Tennessee.

Turnage comes to Tennessee from Alabama. He played for the Crimson Tide during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound defensive back appeared in three games at Alabama, recording one pass deflection.

Turnage is from Lafayette High School in Oxford, Mississippi.

Tennessee will kick off the 2021 season on Sept. 1 against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols play regular-season nonconference contests against Bowling Green, Pittsburgh, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama. All games will be played at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee will play Southeastern Conference contests against Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NASCAR at Road America: Start time, lineup, TV,...

Cycling-Roglic, Van der Poel abandon Tour de France...

New trade suggestion has Sixers moving star Ben...

UFC 264 preview: Momentum favors Dustin Poirier in...

Richard Sherman ‘frustrated’ with Sha’Carri Richardson Olympics controversy

NFL Team Preview: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs look...

Klay Thompson had a hilarious exchange with James...

With family ties, Korda of US heads to...

Juventus legend makes revealing statement about Ronaldo while...

Heartbreak as Nigerian star set to permanently depart...

Leave a Reply