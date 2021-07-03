alabama-state-lawmaker-vivian-davis-figures’-house-is-shot-23-times-in-early-morning-attack

Alabama state Senator Vivian Davis Figures whose home was shot 23 times in what police believe to be a targeted attack (screengrab)

Police in Mobile, Alabama, are searching for someone who shot up the house of Alabama state Senator Vivian Davis Figures.

Law enforcement, speaking with Fox10 News, said that the lawmaker’s house was shot at 23 times. There were no injuries, as no one was home at the time of the incident.

Ms Figures’ neighbors reported hearing at least five or six shots around 5am on Wednesday morning.

“At five o’clock that morning, I heard shots ring out and I laid there for a few seconds but I didn’t know whether if I jumped up quick, that a bullet or something may come through the window. I looked out of all the windows to see if I could see anybody walking around or driving but I didn’t see nothing. Just heard the shots,” one of Figures’ neighbours told Fox10 News.

The neighbour said Ms Figures’ is a “good neighbour” and said the whole thing was “terrifying.”

Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said the incident did not appear to be “random” but said it was too early in the investigation to determine if the shooter was motivated by politics.

Ms Figures is a Democrat.

Earlier this year, she introduced legislation aimed at separating the days celebrating Martin Luther King Jr Day and Confederate general Robert E Lee.

“Martin Luther King, Jr and Robert E. Lee were two men with totally different agendas, beliefs and goals,” Ms Figures told AL.com in an email “To separate them as individual holidays is the right thing to do.”

Her bill would move Robert E Lee’s celebration day to the same day as Columbus Day to avoid having to create a new state holiday.

