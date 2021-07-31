alabama-releases-statement-on-ou’s-move-to-sec

It is official. Oklahoma’s Board of Regents unanimously approved the Sooners move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference. Now, OU will face the likes of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, ED Orgeron, and Jimbo Fisher. Oklahoma has won the Big 12 title the last five seasons and consistently set atop the conference’s hierarchy. Now Lincoln Riley and Co. will join college football’s elite conference. The stellar competition within the conference will bring out the best and will accelerate the team’s path to the coveted national championship. However, OU will have to contend with tougher competition than in years past. Being the best of the Big 12 is entirely different than being the best of the SEC.

Riley’s innovative coaching and Alex Grinch’s aggressive defensive unit will pave the program’s way to the ultimate victory and put the team in stride with the other elect. The team’s most challenging opponent will be the Alabama Crimson Tide, led by legendary coach Saban. Alabama announced a statement regarding the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

“The addition of Oklahoma and Texas, two esteemed institutions of higher education with strong academic programs will serve to make the SEC even stronger. We are excited to welcome them to the SEC and believe the addition of these two schools will heighten our student-athletes’ opportunities to compete, enrich the fan experience and bolster the entire conference.”– Dr. Stuart R. Bell, UA President “We would like to welcome Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference. The SEC has already established itself as the premiere conference in collegiate athletics, and the addition of these two tradition-rich programs will for an even more competitive league inn all sports.” -Greg Bryne, UA Director of Athletics

The college football landscape has changed but a new powerhouse conference emerges. The SEC just became more feared, and Oklahoma is on the cusp of greatness. A new era dawns in college football.