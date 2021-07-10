Home News Africa Akwa Ibom Set Age Limit For Secondary School Admission
News Africa

Akwa Ibom Set Age Limit For Secondary School Admission

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
akwa-ibom-set-age-limit-for-secondary-school-admission

Children above 12 years of age will no longer be admitted into secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State.

The decision was taken by the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel to curb cultism in Akwa Ibom schools.

This was made public by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, through a press statement made available to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo.

“Investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by over-aged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behavior before their admission,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

APC Expresses Shock As Secret Letter To INEC...

PDP Chieftain Joins APC In Imo

Security Operatives Arrest Vandals Of Railtrack

N’ Assembly Moves To Remove President, Governors’ Immunity...

Oko Iyabo: TAMPAN Suspends Yomi Fabiyi

‘Ban On Open Grazing Has Come To Stay...

Unilag Honours Stella Adadevoh, Ibidapo-Obe

Bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB...

2023: Tinubu as president will be disaster –...

One dead, scores injured as 7/7 cult celebration...

Leave a Reply