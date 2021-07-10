akwa-ibom-set-age-limit-for-secondary-school-admission

Children above 12 years of age will no longer be admitted into secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State.

The decision was taken by the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel to curb cultism in Akwa Ibom schools.

This was made public by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, through a press statement made available to newsmen at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Uyo.

“Investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by over-aged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behavior before their admission,” he said.