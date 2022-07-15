akwa-ibom:-police-rescue-28-fish-traders-kidnapped-by-sea-pirates

Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday rescued 28 fish traders from Ishiet market, who were kidnapped by sea pirates along the Uruan Water Channel, in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, disclosed this at the command headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia while interacting with journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

The commissioner stated that as soon as he got a call on the attack from the local government chairman of Uruan, Iniobong Ekpenyong, he mobilized the marine officers to the scene who were able to rescue the victims at the creeks where they were held hostage all through the night.

He explained that the pirates always pose as fishermen to carry out their nefarious act on unsuspecting passengers.

According to him, “The 28 men and women you see here are the people rescued by police marine officers.

“On Thursday July the 14, at about 10:00pm, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command received a distress call from the Chairman of Uruan Local Government Area, Hon. Iniobong Ekpeyong, that a boat conveying fish traders from Ishiet market in Adiadia community had been attacked and occupants kidnapped by sea pirates along the Uruan Water Channel.

“We mobilised Tactical Teams and the Command’s Marine Police to go after the hoodlums.

“At about 1:30pm today, July the 15th, the Akwa Ibom State Marine Police, who had been trailing the hoodlums, closed in on them after an aggressive search, causing the evil Men to abandon their victims at the creeks after robbing them of various sums of money, macheted two and burnt one of their engine boats.

“Victims were successfully rescued and brought to the Akwa Ibom State Police Headquarters and those in need of medical attention were taken to the police Clinic for treatment.

He said detachments of the marine officers are still trailing the fleeing hoodlums even as he promised to continue to ensure that the state both land and water remain safe for the people.

One of the victims, Iboro Asuquo, who spoke to journalists, said, ‘The thieves collected everything from us, they collected millions of naira from different people.”

Also, one Victoria Pious from Uruan, narrated that they thought the hoodlums were fishermen when they accosted them, adding that they were taken aback when they fired a gunshot in the air.

She said the pirates ripped them of all their belongings and went as far as stripping her to ensure that nothing was hidden in her privates.