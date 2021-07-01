akwa-ibom-pdp’s-future-bright,-prosperous,-says-gov-emmanuel

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party across Nigeria have been very vocal in projecting their party’s chances in 2023

One of such chieftains is the governor of Akwa Ibom and the PDP leader in the south-south state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel is optimistic about the chances of the party in the future, saying the PDP is marching towards political prosperity

Uyo – Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared that the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria is bright and promising.

The governor stated this in Uyo on Wednesday, June 30 while speaking at the special PDP state congress to elect a new state chairman for the party.

Governor Emmanuel is optimistic that the PDP will continue to make progress.

Better days ahead for the PDP

The governor noted that given the antecedents and footprints of good governance and people-centric leadership by the PDP in the state and Nigeria since 1999, it is only natural to expect better days.

Governor Emmanuel reminded Nigerians of the gains of good governance that the PDP left when it held the reins of leadership at the federal level and the superlative performance of the present and past PDP administrations in the Akwa Ibom state.

He encouraged the party faithful not to relent in their strong resolve to stick with the party that has given much to the Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians.

A statement sent to . by the Akwa Ibom government revealed that a total of 3874 delegates voted at the state special congress.

A new Akwa Ibom PDP chairman emerges

Declaring the results after the voting exercise, the chairman of Akwa Ibom state special congress electoral committee, Barr. Edmund Mark announced that the sole candidate, Aniekan Akpan, polled a total of 3,818 votes and emerged as state chairman of PDP in Akwa Ibom.

He commended delegates for the orderly manner they conducted themselves throughout the voting process stressing that the congress was roundly successful.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the new state chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan paid tribute to his departed predecessor whom he said laid a solid foundation for the present state executive committee of the party before his demise.

He pledged his commitment to pursue politics without bitterness and to, with the support of the entire party structure in the state, champion formidable support for the completion and succession agenda of Governor Emmanuel.

Speaking at the event, Governor Emmanuel charged the new party chairman, to consolidate the enviable position of the party in the state.

He commended the members for an excellent organisation just as he said that the PDP remained the party to beat in Akwa Ibom.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel recently urged members of the PDP caucus in Akwa Ibom to be united, dedicated, and committed to the ideals of the party as well as work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

The governor made the comment on Monday, June 28 while presiding over a meeting of the caucus at the Government House, Uyo, in his capacity as the party leader in the state.

Governor Emmanuel commended the caucus for the critical role they have continued to play in deepening the taproot of the PDP in the state and the nation.

