akwa-ibom:-court-sentences-two-ex-police-officers,-three-others-to-death-for-kidnapping

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state on Friday sentenced two dismissed police officers and three others to death for kidnapping in the state.

They were said to have kidnapped an Uyo based cattle dealer, one Muhammed Umar Barkindo.

The court presided over by justice Eno Isangedighi held that the accused were guilty of the offence.

Isangedighi in her ruling said, “the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts and found the accused guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Alhaji Muhammad Umar Barkindo on 25th November 2011, an offence punishable by death in Section one subsection two of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009″.

Justice Isangedighi prayed God to have mercy upon the souls of the condemned kidnappers”.

The condemned Police officers were Corporal Friday Udo, a native of Ikot Inyang in Oruk Anam Local Government Area and Corporal Saturday Okorie of Ikot Etenge also in Oruk Anam who have since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

Others condemned to death were Walter Jack Udo, a native of Iwok Nsit in Nsit Atai, Udo Moses Akpaetuk of Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom and Udo Okon Etim from Ikot Asua in Nsit Atai whose house was used to imprison the victim while demanding one hundred million Naira ransom.

The judgement laid to rest the 10 years trial of the 8-man squad who were also linked to the kidnap of a medical expert at the University of Uyo, Dr. Ini Enang in August 2011, a case in which the Court discharged and acquitted the accused over the want of evidence.

The three other accused died in the course of their trial with their names struck out by the Court.