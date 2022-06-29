Akwa Ibom: APC youths demand removal of REC, Igini over alleged compromise

Youths of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State have called for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr Mike Igini, over alleged compromise and exhibiting vendetta on the main opposition party in the state.

The angry youths barricaded the INEC office at Udo Udoma Avenue Uyo, displaying placards with inscriptions such as: “Igini is biased”, “democracy is not for sale”, “INEC must act now”, “Akwa Ibom REC is compromised, “Igini is a factional chairman of a party.”

The leader of the youths, under the auspices of Coalition of Political Parties in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Ubok-Obong Umoh, speaking to journalists, regretted that the REC has drifted from being an independent and unbiased umpire to a politician.

According to him, “This protest is carried by all the youths in opposition political parties in Akwa Ibom State, APC. We are protesting clear partisanship demonstrated by a supposed umpire, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barr. Mike Igini.

“Between 2019 and now, Igini has demonstrated that he has no faith in Nigerian democracy and as a result, he is now playing the script of the Akwa Ibom State Government.”

He, however, said the REC was acting on the instructions of the state government, noting that Igini should be probed over his comments during an interview on one of the national television stations that “APC in the state will not have any candidate for 2023 elections.”

Also, the State APC Youth Leader, Dr. Awak Clement, said Igini has openly declared war against APC even before the primaries, adding that for peace to reign in the state, the REC should either resign or be sacked.

He further queried why Igini should presume himself as the Supreme Court to reject the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court.

Clement appealed to the INEC headquarters to take swift action on the matter so that the peaceful protest does not turn chaotic.

Responding, the REC, Mr Igini attributed the crisis leading to the protest to the APC.

He accused the party of forgery, saying APC in the state forged letters that led to the swearing in of Stephen Ntukekpo as the chairman of the party against a court judgment.

He insisted that INEC recognises Austin Ekanem as the authentic state chairman of the party, not Stephen Ntukekpo.