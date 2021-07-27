Akshay Kumar offers clarification after mistakenly crediting Ajay Devgn for writing a poem – Hindustan Times

Actor Akshay Kumar got emotional after watching Ajay Devgn’s video about a soldier. In the video, Ajay is seen reciting the poem Sipahi, by Manoj Muntashir.

When Akshay first tweeted the video, he got a bit confused and thought Ajay was also the one who wrote the poem. “I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar (How often will you win our hearts),” he wrote in his tweet.

I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life. But this got me in tears. @ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar? pic.twitter.com/KofhbNizV7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 27, 2021

Later, he tweeted, “Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented @manojmuntashir. Narrated by @ajaydevgn.” Manoj replied, saying, “Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you @akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by @ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers.”

Ajay replied to Akshay, saying, “Thank you Akki @akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank @manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi.”

In the poem, Ajay speaks from the perspective of a martyred soldier. He sends messages for his family, younger brother, sister and even his lover from the afterlife, telling them that the death of a martyr is the one he had always wanted.

On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Akshay and many others paid tribute to the martyrs of the war. “Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain (we are, because you are),” Akshay wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors.” He played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in JP Dutta’s LOC: Kargil.