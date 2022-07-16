akin-ogunbiyi-alleges-vote-buying-in-osun-governorship-election

The Governorship Candidate of Accord Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, says vote buying characterised the ongoing election in various parts of the state, especially in Ayedire, Ile-Ogbo and Osogbo environs.

Ogunbiyi made the allegations shortly after he cast his vote with his wife at Ile-Ogbo Ward 1, Unit 1, Methodist Primary School.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the voting pattern, especially at Ward 1, Unit 1 in Aiyedire.

According to him, some political parties were inducing voters with the sum of N3,000 and N4,000 under the watch of security personnel.

Ogunbiyi said: “When I got to Ward 1 Unit 5, I observed that there was vote buying with some people being offered N3,000 and N4,000 by different political parties.

“I am not buying vote. I am a candidate of Accord and even, if l have the money to buy votes, I will not do such, because it is the selfless service we promised this people.

“I witnessed it , there was vote buying in Osogbo, there was vote buying in Ile-Ogbo. Let the whole world know what is happening,” Ogunbiyi said.

He urged the electorate to cast their votes according to their consciences, saying that they should not allow any political party to buy the future of their children.

The governorship candidate said that the use of “state boys” for the election was unfortunate and detrimental to democratic good governance.

He urged the electoral umpire to quickly address the issue, saying that it was paramount to the success of the election.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the election without any major violence.

