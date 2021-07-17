akin-alabi-explains-why-he-sprayed-”only-n9k”-at-obi-cubana’-mum’s-funeral

House of reps. Member and Naira Bet founder, Akin Alabi, has justified why he could only afford to spray Nine thousand Naira at Obi Cubana’ moms burial.

The burial ceremony turned carnival became the talk of the town as his friends and associates seized the opportunity to show off their wealth by spraying heavy wads of cash.

Akin Alabi, who is a successful businessman , however, sprayed a paltry sum and social media users could not understand why he didn’t ‘let it rain’ because he has the capacity to do.

Reacting to this, Akin shared the video and wrote ;

As a government worker, I could not afford to spray (or was it sprinkle) more than this. And it was not 2k as bad mouthed people said. It was 9k. 😎 Thank you @obi_cubana for hosting us. You deserve all the love. Oya… Akin Nalabi eeeeh 🎶