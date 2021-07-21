Home NEWS Akeredolu is courageous – Fayemi
NEWSNews Africa

Akeredolu is courageous – Fayemi

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
akeredolu-is-courageous-–-fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has described his Ondo counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu as a courageous leader.

Fayemi, in a statement congratulated Akeredolu, who clocked 65 today July 21.

The Nigeria Governors Forum Chairman said Akeredolu spent a larger part of his life serving as a students’ union activist, legal luminary and advocate of good governance.

Fayemi said the celebrant is leaving no stone unturned in the quest for the betterment of Ondo State and the citizens.

He noted that Akeredolu has been a dogged fighter, a strong voice against injustice and a man who does not shy away from speaking the truth.

Fayemi prayed God to give the governor long life and good health in order to continue serving the people.

“He is a patriotic Nigerian who is very passionate about one united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria.”

The Ekiti helmsman wished Akeredolu more productive years in service to God and humanity.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WHO predicts more COVID-19 deaths by the end...

Nigeria Will Not Experience Civil War Again –...

EPL: Money Chelsea could make from Simeu transfer...

HURIWA lambasts Garba Shehu for attacking Bishop Kukah...

Kidnapped Doctor Regains Freedom In Kogi

Sunday Igboho: How helicopter to bring activist back...

Inter Milan Pull Out Of US Trip After...

Esu Chikun, Danjuma Barde is dead, El-Rufai, Zailani...

JUST IN: Harvey Weinstein Denies 11 Los Angeles...

How Police nabbed cab driver during robbery operation...

Leave a Reply