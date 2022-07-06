ajmer-dargah-cleric-held-for-announcing-bounty-on-nupur-sharma-in-video

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan police arrested

Ajmer Dargah

cleric Syed Salman

Chisti

, who was on the run, on Tuesday night for allegedly issuing a provocative statement against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur

Sharma

, said additional superintendent of police Vikas Sangwan.

Police had registered a case on Tuesday itself against Chisti after he was seen in a video offering his house and property as reward to anyone who eliminates suspended BJP leader Sharma for her remarks against the Prophet. The cleric has a long criminal record, police said.

The video surfaced amidst murders of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati on June 21 and tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur on June 28 for supporting Nupur’s comments.

In the video, Chisti is purportedly seen saying that he can kill Nupur too, but if someone else did the job, he would give away all his property and house to that person. The video is similar to the one made by Mohammad Riyaz and Gaus Mohammad, two men arrested for beheading tailor Sahu. “I am saying this from Ajmer and this message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka Darbar,” he is heard saying, referring to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

