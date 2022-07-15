ajmer-cleric-wanted-for-beheading-slogans-held

HYDERABAD/JAIPUR :

Ajmer

dargah khadim (cleric) Syed Gohar

Chishty

, who was on the run after Ajmer police registered a case against him for delivering an allegedly provocative speech at a rally last month, was arrested from Begum Bazar in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Ajmer police, who tracked him down with help from

Telangana cops, also took into custody a bangle seller, Munawar, for allegedly sheltering the cleric. Munawar is a resident of Goshamahal and visited the Ajmer shrine frequently.

IG (Ajmer) Rupinder Singh told TOIthat Chishty was taken to Jaipur from Hyderabad. From there he will be taken straight to Ajmer. Munawar too has been taken to Rajasthan.

An FIR was filed against Chishty at the Dargah police station on June 25 for allegedly inciting participants to raise slogans of beheading during a gathering on June 17, 11 days prior to tailor

Kanhaiya Lal

’s beheading in Udaipur on June 28.

On June 16, Chishty had organised a meeting wherein he exhorted others for offensive slogans. “At this meeting, he (Chishty) told others about beheading slogans heard at the June 17 rally. Therefore, he is one of the chief suspects,” said an official.

According to SHO (Dargah) Dalbeer Singh, the police have already arrested four ac- cused in the case, identified as Fakhar Jamali,

Tajim Siddiqui

, Moeen and Riyaz Hasan.

The police said that nearly 3,000 people had gathered at Nizam Gate in Ajmer on June 17. Chishty violated the permission norms and used a rickshaw-mounted loudspeaker to spew out repeated slogans of beheading to instigate the crowd. The Ajmer police said contrary to reports, the NIA, which is probing the Lal beheading case, has not contacted them yet about Chishty’s role.

