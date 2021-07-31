ajax’s-noah-gesser-is-dead,-real-madrid-react

Ajax youth player, Noah Gesser, has died at the age of 16 following a car accident on Friday evening.

Gesser had been with Ajax since 2018 and had been due to be part of the club’s U-17 set up for the forthcoming campaign.

“Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away,” Ajax’s statement read.

“The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping with this immeasurable loss.”

Reacting, Real Madrid, in a tweet on Saturday, wrote, “Real Madrid C.F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply lament the passing of Noah Gesser, @AFCAjax’s academy player.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to his family and loved ones, his teammates and his club.”