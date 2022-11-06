Ajax coach comments Antony to Manchester United deal

News

August 28, 2022 2:29 PM

Alfred Schreuder has expressed his disappointment following the imminent conclusion of the Antony to Man United transfer saga.

Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has provided an update on Antony amid claims Manchester United are finally closing in on the 22-year-old.

With the Brazil international looking more and more likely to move to the Premier League before Thursday’s transfer deadline, Ajax manager has now spoken out on the winger’s future.

Speaking after Ajax’s 2-0 win over Utrecht on Sunday in the Eredivise, he was quoted to have said. “Nowadays, everything is about money. I find this sad. But this is our world, it’s very sad and I don’t approve that these things are happening at us.” via The European Lad.

The 49-year-old former RB Salzburg coach was informed about the reports of Manchester United’s progress on their target after the game and didn’t fail to express his disappointment.

Antony missed Ajax’s 2-0 win over Utrecht

Antony was left out of the game for the second match in a row amid his desire to leave the club this summer, with the Brazilian star increasingly likely to get his dream move.

Regardless of his absence, the Dutch champions continued their bright start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 win against Utrecht courtesy of two first-half goals from Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbley.

‘This is not farewell’ – Pique says as Barcelona fans chant ‘President, president’

‘Thank you Legend’ – Reactions pour as Gerard Piqué bids farewell to Barcelona with win over Almeria in final match

Video: Watch how Napoli fans celebrated Osimhen’s goal in a pub

–