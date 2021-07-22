Aisle Data Center Containment Solution Recent Developments & Emerging Trends Forecast 2020 To 2030 – Publicist Records

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Aisle Data Center Containment Solution. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Aisle Data Center Containment Solution Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aisle Data Center Containment Solution market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.





This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Aisle Data Center Containment Solution, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Aisle Data Center Containment Solution Market.





The global data center containment solution market is estimated to be valued around US$ 500 Mn in 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030. The COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for data center containment solutions in the future, owing to rise in Internet usage that has necessitated the need for more data centers. This has resulted in investments in data centers from large enterprises. This, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities for players in the data center containment solution market space.

Moreover, rising demand for big data and analytics from sectors such as BFSI, telecom, IT, and healthcare, to name a few, is expected to boost sales of data center containment solutions. In addition, with growth in the e-Commerce industry, small and large retail companies are mobilizing their resources online to provide exceptional service to customers. This will need data centers with appreciable efficacy, in turn, contributing to the growth of the data center containment solution market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Data Center Containment Solution Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global data center containment solution market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.5 Bn, and expected to expand at an impressive value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2020-2030

By containment type, aisle containment is foreseen to grow 4.6X than curtain containment in 2020. On the other hand, curtain containment will account for 13.5% of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period

By arrangement, the hybrid (soft + rigid) segment is anticipated to grow, gaining 162 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

By data center type, large enterprises are projected to account for 61% of the total sales in 2020, anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 810 Mn during the forecast period.

The data center containment solution market in South Asia & Oceania is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 17%, whereas North America is projected to be valued 4.6X times than that of South Asia & Oceania, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit market players, and demand from SMEs in the short-term will be relatively low considering the cash crunch. However, the recent evolution of the e-Commerce industry and transition of data centers towards renewable sources of energy will assist the growth of the global data center containment solution market,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Focusing on Acquisitions to Stimulate Growth

Prominent players in the data center containment solution market are Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton Corp PLC, nVent Electric PLC, Legrand SA, Subzero Engineering, The Siemon Company, Maysteel Industries, LLC, 42U (DirectNet), Crenlo LLC, Tate Access Floors, Inc., Sealco, LLC, and Polargy, Inc., among others. Companies are focusing on targeting potential acquisitions and mergers in order to drive innovations, enhancing investments in new business fields, and improving their competitive position in the market.

In 2020, Eaton completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc., which is a leading supplier of mission-critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. With this acquisition, it will enable the company to better serve its data center customers.

In 2019, Vertiv completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Geist, which is a manufacturer of Rack Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and associated data center products. Through this acquisition, the company will diversify its portfolio to meet the needs of cloud and colocation providers for commercial and industrial customers.

Key Segments of Data Center Containment Solution Market

Fact.MR’s study on the data center containment solution market offers information divided into five key segments— containment type, arrangement, data center type, data center size, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Containment Type

Aisle Containment Hot Aisle Containment Cold Aisle Containment

Rack-based Chimney Containment

Curtain Containments

In-row Cooling Containment

Arrangement

In-row Cooling Containment

Rigid Containment

Hybrid (Soft + Rigid)

Modular Containment

Data Center Type

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Data Center Size

Mini (1-10)

Small (11-200)

Medium (201-800)

Large (801-3000)

Massive (3000-9000)

Mega (>9000)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

