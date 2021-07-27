Aishwarya Rai talks about the ‘little things’ she likes about husband Abhishek Bachchan – Republic World

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in an interview with Vogue, recently talked about her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The actress recently talked about what she loves most about her husband. She also discussed how she’s managed to have a successful marriage with Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai discusses her ‘successful’ married life

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Prateeksha back in the year 2007. The couple that has been together for 14 years is still going strong, and also have a daughter, Aaradhya. In an interview with Vogue, the Dhoom 2 actress talked about the ‘little things’ she loves about her husband, saying:

I love that Abhi is this mix of a well-mannered, chivalrous boy and a knight in shining armour. He’s easy, mad, tough—the way all men are. He just embraces life. I couldn’t be with a guy who kept counting calories.

The actress who was all praises for her husband, Abhishek, was also asked about her opinion on how she’s managed to have a successful marriage after all these years. The Robot actress then talked about how one must have faith in their heart about things like these. She said:

Keep the faith. Believe in it, heart, mind and soul. The body will follow anyway! Be brutally frank with yourself. You are your own best friend. Experience everything for real, and you will cherish it forever.

What’s next for Aishwarya Rai?

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to appear in the film Ponniyin Selvan. The actress announced the news on July 19, via social media. The forthcoming Tamil-language epic historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years.

Apart from Rai, the film is also set to star Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala will also star in supporting roles. The movie revolves around the story of a mighty King from the South.

Aishwarya Rai shared her Instagram post announcing her upcoming film with the caption:

The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1

IMAGE – ABHISHEK BACHCHAN INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.