Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has told those doubting Obi Cubana’s source of wealth that the businessman may have made his money by hard work, smart work, networking, constant learning, being prudent or through delayed gratification.

Cubana, a millionaire and his friends had displayed enormous wealth during the burial of his mother in Oba, Anambra State, weeks ago.

This led to insinuations that the hospitality and nightlife king and his allies may have made their money through illicit means.

However, Obi Cubana had dismissed the insinuations, saying he and his associates were hard-working businessmen.

“I want to talk about what happened in Nigeria recently that set everyone’s tongue wagging and that is the burial of someone known as Obi Cubana at Oba, Anambra State,” Aisha Yesufu said in a video she shared on Twitter.

“A lot of people were like ‘oh no! How can this happen? It’s not their money. There was such a temptatious display of money.

“I’ve listened to different comments and watched many videos and there was a money fight just like you have food fight right? And the musicians were throwing bundles of money at each other.

“And somehow, some people were outraged, some people liked it, some did not bother about it but I think many people do not understand that the money is in business.

“Most times when you see people who have money it’s either the person has done money ritual. I saw a brief of one of the videos Obi Cubana did and he was like, the native doctor that wants to do ritual for you, his child is fetching water from the stream. He has no money.

“The pastor or Imam telling you they would help you get money, how much do they have? All these things come from hard works, smart works, networking, constantly learning and being prudent, delayed gratification.”