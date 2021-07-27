Airlines Struggle With Fuel Shortages at Some Smaller Western U.S. Airports

Airlines are grappling with shortages of jet fuel at some smaller airports in the western U.S. as the region wrestles with a travel boom even as that fuel is in demand to fight wildfires.

Many carriers during the pandemic added flights to destinations that became popular among travelers looking to avoid congested cities. But getting enough fuel to some of those airports has become more difficult in recent weeks due to a lack of truck drivers and insufficient space on pipelines, airline officials say. At the same time, there is growing competition for jet fuel in the region from planes that fly over wildfires and drop water and retardant to squelch blazes.

Major hub airports that have connections to pipeline infrastructure and space to store fuel are less likely to face disruptions, but supplies have been touch and go at a handful of smaller airports, including in Bozeman, Mont., and Fresno, Calif., airline and airport officials say. About 18% of flights at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport were delayed or canceled on a recent Sunday due to slow fuel deliveries to airlines, said airport director Brian Sprenger.

The jet fuel shortage is the latest challenge to the industry and travelers alike as a travel boom this year has collided with labor shortages and other logistical challenges as airlines try to revive a business hobbled by the pandemic. There is some indication the jet fuel problems could spread beyond the West.

American Airlines Group Inc.

told pilots in a memo Monday that jet fuel delivery delays initially affected mostly western U.S. cities but had started to spread. The airline said it might have to add fuel stops to certain routes and told pilots they may need to carry extra fuel on some flights. The airline instructed pilots to conserve fuel when possible, according to a memo to pilots that was previously reported by ..

“Every gallon of jet fuel saved is helpful,” the airline wrote.

Jessica Gardetto, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center, said firefighting activity hasn’t been hindered. While there have been shortfalls at some locations, they have been worked out quickly, and it isn’t unusual for small, often hard-to-reach sites where firefighting aircraft obtain fuel to run low or run out when demand is high, she said.

Phillips 66,

a refiner with plants in the Northwest, said it is prioritizing delivery of jet fuel for aircraft involved in firefighting while continuing to address customer needs.

Wyoming’s governor signed an emergency order allowing truck drivers to stay on the road longer to deliver needed fuel, citing rising travel and the potential for fuel shortfalls during wildfire season. State transportation officials said in an interview that the move was meant to help prevent potential problems. The state has yet to experience major fires or fuel shortages this year.

The most acute issue for airlines now is at Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe International Airport. There are more flights there now than there were in 2019, but airlines say they aren’t able to get as much fuel from a pipeline that serves the airport. Fuel inventories at the airport are “precariously low,” a coalition of passenger and cargo carriers, airline trade groups and others wrote to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday. They asked the commission to help boost jet fuel shipments on the pipeline.

“Unless more jet fuel can be delivered to [the Reno airport] in August, airlines could be forced to cancel flights,” wrote the group, which also included the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and a major fuel provider.

Southwest Airlines Co.

and

Allegiant Travel Co.

said flights to the airport are carrying extra fuel to avoid having to fill up there.

The fuel constraints aren’t the first hiccup as airlines have rebuilt operations during the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have scrambled to bring back workers to help handle the crush of demand in recent months. Volatile weather and staffing shortages have resulted in cancellations and delays. Travelers have faced long waits for customer service, security screening and airport coffee as airlines and airports have struggled to fill positions.

In Reno, the fuel problem is partly the result of airlines reducing the use of jet fuel last year as they scaled back flying due to dwindling demand. Because of the way space on the pipeline is awarded, based on shipments in the previous 12 months, airlines say they are now struggling to get enough capacity. The airport isn’t a major hub, but in the letter to FERC, the group warned that similar problems could arise at other airports as demand rebounds.

“The larger issue here is that jet fuel has lost pipeline space to gasoline and diesel over the past year due to the pandemic,” a spokesman for

Delta Air Lines Inc.

said.

Airlines have a number of ways to deal with fuel supply problems without major disruptions to their operations. After a cyberattack hobbled a major fuel conduit in the eastern U.S. in May, carriers added stops on some long-haul flights and carried extra fuel to avoid coming up short.

In Reno, there are fewer good options, airline and airport officials have said. Heavier planes laden with fuel need longer runways, but Reno’s longest runway is closed for construction. With nearby airports also short on supplies, fuel stops are more complicated. Carriers have been trucking in fuel from refineries in the San Francisco Bay Area, but a shortage of drivers available to make the 440-mile round trip has slowed deliveries.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, said many airports––particularly those that aren’t hooked up to pipelines and receive jet fuel by truck––don’t have more than a few days’ worth of fuel on hand. While the constraints are most evident in the West, the problem has cropped up at airports in other parts of the country, including Burlington, Vt., this month.

“It’s very much hand to mouth,” he said.

