American, United are pulling back flying this year to focus on reliability
Rising costs and airlines’ operational stumbles are taking some of the shine off a summer marked by an insatiable appetite for travel.
Airlines are once again making money as travel demand has largely recovered from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, however, higher fuel prices and growing costs of labor and other items are eating into their margins.
Resume Subscription
We are delighted that you’d like to resume your subscription.
You will be charged
$ + tax
(if applicable) for The Wall Street Journal.
You may change your billing preferences at any time in the Customer Center or call
Customer Service.
You will be notified in advance of any changes in rate or terms.
You may cancel your subscription at anytime by calling
Customer Service.
Please click confirm to resume now.