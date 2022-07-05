Home Uncategorized Air Travelers Cope With Busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend
Uncategorized

Air Travelers Cope With Busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend

by News
0 views

Travelers faced a busy and sometimes aggravating July Fourth weekend at U.S. airports enduring staffing shortages and other strains, but flight disruptions eased Sunday and Monday.

Cancellations jumped when bad weather hit parts of the country Friday and Saturday. Airlines canceled more than 1,200 U.S. flights during those two days, about 2.4% of what was scheduled, as thunderstorms affected several large hub airports. Problems eased later in the weekend, with about 300 flights canceled Sunday and about 225 Monday, as of early evening, according to figures from FlightAware, a flight-tracking firm.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sources: Eriksen to join Man Utd on 3-year...

Ajit Pawar new Opposition leader in Maharashtra assembly

Wike Returns To Port Harcourt After Vacation

“I’m so happy” – Funke Akindele gushes over...

Wike as beautiful bride and opposition rallying point

India reports 17,092 new Covid cases, 29 deaths...

“Our love is forever” – Gospel singer, Sammie...

2023: No Deadline Extension For Nomination Of Governor,...

2023: No Deadline Extension For Nomination Of Governor,...

Port Labor Talks Enter New, High-Stakes Phase With...

Leave a Reply