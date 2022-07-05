Home Business Air Travelers Cope With Busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend
Air Travelers Cope With Busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend

Travelers faced a busy and sometimes aggravating July Fourth weekend at U.S. airports enduring staffing shortages and other strains, but flight disruptions eased Sunday and Monday.

Cancellations jumped when bad weather hit parts of the country Friday and Saturday. Airlines canceled more than 1,200 U.S. flights during those two days, about 2.4% of what was scheduled, as thunderstorms affected several large hub airports. Problems eased later in the weekend, with about 300 flights canceled Sunday and about 225 Monday, as of early evening, according to figures from FlightAware, a flight-tracking firm.

