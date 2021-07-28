Home ENTERTAINMENT Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” Release Info – HYPEBEAST
ENTERTAINMENT

Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” Release Info – HYPEBEAST

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
air-jordan-1-low-“snkrs-day”-release-info-–-hypebeast

Air Jordan 1 Low

1 of 5

Air Jordan 1 Low

2 of 5

Air Jordan 1 Low

3 of 5

Air Jordan 1 Low

4 of 5

Air Jordan 1 Low

5 of 5

As SNKRS Day (which takes place on August 8) approaches, Jordan Brand is slated to drop the Air Jordan 1 Low with a special colorway to celebrate its fourth anniversary.

This Air Jordan 1 Low sees yellowish leather on the uppers with tan overlays hitting the mudguard, the eyestay and the heel. White mesh detailing arrives at the collar, while bold leopard prints are applied to the Swooshes and forefoot. Motifs of the celebration can be seen in the form of embossed “8.8.21” tongue tags, special SNKRS Day insoles that spelled “SNKRS got ‘em.” Subtle animal prints beneath the translucent outsoles complete the look.

Pricing has not been announced, but you can purchase the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” via the SNKRS app exclusively in Europe on August 8.

For more footwear news, Louis Vuitton unveils the first unisex sneaker made of eco-friendly materials.

What to Read Next

Nike Air Huarache

The victorious “Got ‘Em” phrase is stamped on the insoles.

Air Jordan 1 Low

Sci-fi-inspired anime graphics are housed inside its translucent outsoles.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Lands In Mint

A crisp springtime palette.

Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a Vibrant

Complete with a bold brushstroke-Swoosh.

Rick Ross Shows Off Massive Car Collection, Despite Not Having a Driver’s License
Nike’s Venturer Performance Face Mask Is Designed for Optimal Breathability

For all forms of activity.

Obama Joins NBA Africa As Strategic Advisor

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver noted Obama’s ‘well-documented love for basketball.’

Take a Look Inside Kanye's Atlanta Stadium Living Quarters

‘Ye is seriously finishing ‘DONDA’ at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

US Government Sells Martin Shkreli's $2 Million USD Wu-Tang Clan Album

The one-of-a-kind album was purchased in 2015.

Steven Harrington to Release His First Screenprint of 2021

Entitled ‘Head In The Clouds.’

Citizen App is Paying People to Livestream Crime Scenes in Major Cities
Instagram Extends Reels to 60 Seconds

As part of its focus on video content.

Watch Eric Haze and A$AP Ferg Talk Basquiat and the Blurring of Creative Mediums

As part of No More Rulers Convo series.

Vans' Acer Mesh Ni Gets Fitted for the Desert

This Desert Camo-covered makeup is available now on HBX.


More ▾

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

New Zealand pie awards has its first queen...

Amanda Holden poses with her daughters Alexa and...

Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Hina Khan is ‘super...

John Cena Is Ready To Fight Dwayne Johnson...

Esha Deol says dad Dharmendra wasn’t keen on...

Alexa Swinton joins `Sex and the City` reboot...

When Govinda ‘just couldn’t’ shoot romantic scene with...

Apple Services Set Records, TV+ ‘Moving In Right...

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says he wanted to drink...

Bob Odenkirk collapses on Better Call Saul set...

Leave a Reply