Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” Release Info – HYPEBEAST

As SNKRS Day (which takes place on August 8) approaches, Jordan Brand is slated to drop the Air Jordan 1 Low with a special colorway to celebrate its fourth anniversary.
This Air Jordan 1 Low sees yellowish leather on the uppers with tan overlays hitting the mudguard, the eyestay and the heel. White mesh detailing arrives at the collar, while bold leopard prints are applied to the Swooshes and forefoot. Motifs of the celebration can be seen in the form of embossed “8.8.21” tongue tags, special SNKRS Day insoles that spelled “SNKRS got ‘em.” Subtle animal prints beneath the translucent outsoles complete the look.
Pricing has not been announced, but you can purchase the Air Jordan 1 Low “SNKRS Day” via the SNKRS app exclusively in Europe on August 8.
For more footwear news, Louis Vuitton unveils the first unisex sneaker made of eco-friendly materials.
