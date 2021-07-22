Home ENTERTAINMENT Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred Toe” Release Info – HYPEBEAST
Jordan Brand has revived the spirit of 2018’s popular Air Jordan 1 “Bred Toe” for a new Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred Toe.” While this low-cut take on a modern-day Air Jordan 1 classic mimics the color scheme of its predecessor to a T, it features a handful of unique material choices and branded embellishments that set it apart as well.

Uppers are crafted entirely from leather, and feature a familiar color scheme: red toeboxes, collars and heels, black mudguards, swooshes and eyestays, and white leather quarter panels. This color scheme was originally inspired by the OG Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” and became known for its divergent red toebox. Puffy black nylon tongues feature a white Jumpman logo and a tonal take on Michael Jordan‘s #23 atop the lace keeper. There’s also a large white ball-and-wings logo embroidered on the heel. Down below, the look is finalized by white midsoles and red outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred Toe” has yet to receive an official release date from the Swoosh, but will likely arrive later in 2021 and be priced at $90 USD.

For more from Jordan Brand, get up close and personal with the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty,” a regal re-creation of the famed Air Jordan 12 “Taxi.”

