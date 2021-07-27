This June was the hottest in American history. The 116 degrees heat melted power cables in Portland, Oregon, and beat the precedents record of temperature. Seattle recorded an all-time high of 108 degrees, as did the Canadian province of British Columbia, at 121 degrees.

As the world heats, more people they are installing air conditioning. Global energy demand for cooling has more which tripled since 1990 and could more from double from now to 2040 without standard stricter efficiency.

But air the conditioning itself is an important one collaborator of global warm up. Of all, building operations that include heating, cooling and lighting account for 28% of the world’S total greenhouse gas emissions. That is more of the whole global transport sector.

But SkyCool, Gradient is a number of other companies are working on the problem. They are trying to apply new technologies to the traditionally inflexible heating and cooling industry, finance upfront costs, communicate value a property owners and make sure it’s all done in fair way.

