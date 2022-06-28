aimplb,-jamiat-condemn-udaipur-murder-incident,-say-such-act-is-regrettable-and-un-islamic

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur, All India Muslim Personal Law Board in a statement said “taking the law into your own hands is highly condemnable, regrettable and un-Islamic”.

In the backdrop of growing communal tension, the Board reiterated its demand that the government “must enact a law against blasphemy for the religious personalities of all religions”.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of

AIMPLB

in a press statement said, “It is a grave crime to defame and slander any religious personality. The insults spoken by (former) BJP spokesperson,

Nupur Sharma

against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are very painful for the Muslim community. The inaction of the government against this crime is nothing but rubbing salts on our wounds. In spite of this, nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands and declaring someone a criminal and then murdering them is a highly condemnable act.”

He goes on to say that “neither does the law permit this, nor does

Islamic

Sharia allow it. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur.”

“In this matter, the Board has not only been consistently appealing to the Muslim community to be patient and take recourse to only legal avenues but has also been appealing to the government that this issue is very sentimental for Muslims and therefore the government must enact a law against blasphemy for the religious personalities of all religions,” the Board said in its statement.

The Board has appealed to the Muslim community to not take law into their own hands and not indulge in any such action that might disturb the communal harmony and social cohesion of the country.

Calling the Udaipur incident “unfortunate and reprehensible” prominent Muslim organisation steered by clerics who claim to have a significant influence within the community,

Jamiat

Ulama-i-Hind has condemned the brutal killing apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it “against the law of land and against Islam”.

Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the JUH in a statement said, “whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands.”

Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restraint their emotions and maintain peace in the country.

