Ailing Suning.com secures $1.36bn investment – Capital.com

Billionaire Zhang Jindong’s troubled retail enterprise, Suning.com, has secured an investment of RMB8.82bn ($1.36bn) from a consortium led by the Nanjing State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission and an investment firm owned by Jiangsu Province.

Suning.com said in a Chinese-language stock exchange filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it will sell 1.5 billion shares or 16.96% stake to the consortium at a price of RMB5.59 per share. It was at the same price when Suning.com shares were suspended for trading on 16 June. On 6 July, its shares soared more than 10% as it reopened for trading and was at RMB6.15 at 05:00 BST (UTC +1).

Other members of the consortium are Alibaba Group Holdings’ digital marketing arm Alimama, Chinese electronics makers Haier, Midea and TCL as well as Chinese mobile manufacturing major Xiaomi.

Inter Milan

Suning.com will have no majority shareholder after the deal. Zhang Jindong, who bought a majority stake in Italian football club Inter Milan in 2016, will cease to be the largest shareholder and his stake will reduce to 17.62%. According to reports, Alibaba already owns a 19.99% stake in Suning.com. The consortium will be the third-largest shareholder with a 16.96% stake.

“The diversified investor portfolio helps push Suning.com to further improve the corporate governance, operations and business transformation as a retail service provider. The fund will actively support Suning to grow healthily and stably,” the statement said, according to a Bloomberg report.

Separately, Suning.com announced that it expects to post losses of RMB3.2bn for the first half of 2021. In the same period last year, the company reported a net loss of RMB167m. Suning.com attributed the losses to a fall of over 30% in its estimated net revenues for the second quarter of 2021.

