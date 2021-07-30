July 30, 2021 | 3:16pm | Updated July 30, 2021 | 5:41pm

Was that egg on his face?

President Biden had to be alerted to remove a speck of something from his chin during a virtual event being livestreamed from the White House on Friday.

The meeting to discuss wildfires with a group of governors from Western states was underway — and Vice President Kamala Harris was speaking — when an aide slipped Biden a note about his grooming goof.

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin. Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

“Sir, there is something on your chin,” the handwritten message said.

Biden, 78, read the message, then wiped his chin with his left hand and looked at his fingers. Then things got even more unsettling.

Biden studies the apparent breakfast leftover, now on his fingers, and pops it in his mouth, before resting the back of his hand over his lips, giving them another wipe, a video clip of the incident shows.

The handwritten message clearly reads, “Sir, there is something on your chin.” Sarah Silbiger/Pool/EPA

The livestreamed virtual meeting was being held to address wildfires plaguing the western United States. Andrew Harnik/AP

A photo of Biden’s face before he removed the speck appears to show it was yellow and translucent, like a bit of egg yolk.