a’ibom-pdp-chiefs-flay-composition-of-reconciliation-committee

Some chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State have frowned on recently-constituted reconciliation committee, alleging it does not carry along representatives of aggrieved members.

They spoke in Uyo, yesterday, with journalists. According to them, the committee, headed by Senator Effiong Bob, was composed of only members of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), a group in the party, expressing fears that the committee will not be able to address complaints of disenchanted members.

One of the chieftains and a former chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission, Apostle Andrew Unwanta, said the committee was meant to fail on its mission right from the start.

“The committee to me is tilted towards MPM and I don’t think they really want to reconcile aggrieved members of the party because if they are sincere, they could have also brought in people outside MPM.

“This is important because they ought to have made the membership to include representation from aggrieved members, who were disenfranchised especially during the ward congresses,” he said.

Another chieftain and a governorship aspirant of the party, Chief Owodiong Idemeko, expressed doubts over the sincerity in setting up the committee but said he would still give them the benefit of doubt until they complete their task.

The state chairman of the party, Mr. Aniekan Akpan, had, during the inauguration of the committee, acknowledged the existence of divergent concerns and grievances among members of the party and expressed the commitment of the party to addressing disagreements, adding that the umbrella of the party was big enough to cover everyone.