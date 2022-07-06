AIBA urges CJI to reject pleas seeking expunging of SC judges’ remarks against Nupur Sharma

CHENNAI: The

All India Bar Association

(

AIBA

) has called upon Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana not to take cognizance of any letter or petition, addressed to him by lawyers and activists, seeking ‘expunging’ of the remarks made by a bench of the

Supreme Court

while hearing a petition filed by suspended BJP functionary

Nupur Sharma

.

The letter by AIBA chairman and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala said the apex court bench was anguished by the public order disturbances and security threats triggered by Nupur Sharma’s remarks and was constrained to make the important and timely remarks in national interest.

The bench made the critical comments against Nupur while rejecting her plea to club all FIRs registered against her for her controversial remarks against the Prophet.

“The bench had sent a categorical message to the society at large by pulling up Ms Sharma, who is a lawyer of some standing at the Bar, that public personalities and spokespersons of political parties should be more careful not to hurt the religious feelings of anyone…It is the sovereign duty of the judiciary to insulate the secular fabric of this nation from being damaged by irresponsible acts of public figures,” the AIBA statement said.

“The legal fraternity welcomes the observations made by the judges, as they are directed at hate-mongers trying to divide the nation on religious grounds,” it said.

Noting that it is normal for courts to make observations and engage in informed conversation with the arguing counsel for the purpose of fair adjudication of the issue brought before them, Aggarwala said: “Taking umbrage at such oral queries and remarks, and then filing petitions and sending letters to ‘expunge’ those remarks is not known in law. How can an oral remark become a cause of action for a fresh petition, and any order be passed?”

The AIBA requested the Chief Justice of India to reject any call or letter or petition to ‘expunge’ oral remarks made by the bench saying such demands were untenable, unethical, unconstitutional and unprofessional.

The AIBA requested the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India to reject all attempts to make an issue out of constitutionally free-willed remarks made in national interest by the division bench of the court and warn the authors of such attempts against any more such bids in future.

The AIBA has also requested the

CJI

to hear the association before passing any order on any letter petition seeking expunging of the oral remarks.

