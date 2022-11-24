Bioreports’s AI robot Kashef has dutifully crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s games.

Kashef has not had the best few days in the office. Unfortunately for our artificial intelligence (AI) predictor, the adrenaline-fuelled, high-octane football being played in the opening set of fixtures has resulted in several major upsets.

The good news for us sentient beings is that every time Kashef has got it wrong, we have been treated to a veritable feast of World Cup magic. Just take Saudi Arabia’s historic victory over Argentina as a case in point.

Today, Kashef has processed the historical data and performances of all the teams who are in action to predict the results of each game.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Switzerland vs Cameroon, Group G



Where: Al Janoub Stadium



When: Thursday, November 24: 1pm (1src:srcsrcGMT)

Kashef has backed Switzerland to win their opening match against Cameroon, although a draw is also likely.

Who: Uruguay vs South Korea, Group H



Where: Education City Stadium



When: Thursday, November 24: 4pm (13:srcsrcGMT)

Well, 34 percent is a very high possibility of a draw. This will be a close one if we are going by Kashef’s analysis.

Who: Portugal vs Ghana, Group H



Where: Stadium 974



When: Thursday, November 24: 6pm (15:srcsrcGMT)

Kashef is backing Portugal as huge favourites here, in an eerily similar prediction to the Saudi Arabia vs Argentina game. Could there be another upset?

Who: Brazil vs Serbia, Group G



Where: Lusail Stadium



When: Thursday, November 24: 9pm (18:srcsrcGMT)

You don’t need to be an AI robot to see that Brazil are favourites in this match. However, a 1src percent chance of a Serbia win is one of the lowest probabilities of a win we have seen so far from Kashef.