ahmed-musa:-super-eagles-captain-named-as-one-of-nigeria’s-greatest-strikers-by-ex-international

Ahmed Musa recently secured a move to Europe after the Super Eagles captain completed a deal to join Fatih Karagumruk of Turkey

The 28-year-old forward returns to European football after a short spell with Nigerian Professional Football League side Kano Pillars

Lauding the move, former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba stated that Musa is one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has branded current Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa as one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers of all time.

Ikpeba lavished encomiums on the 28-year-old star who recently secured a deal with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

Musa officially ended his short spell with Nigerian Professional Football League side Kano Pillars as he seals a return to Europe, BBC reports.

Ahmed Musa secures return to Europe.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

The former Leicester City of England forward had been a free agent since leaving Saudi outfit Al-Nassr in the summer of 2020 and had to return to Nigeria to play professional football with Pillars.

He returns to Europe ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon early next year.

According to Victor Ikpeba, the former CSKA Moscow star who has four World Cup goals to his name remains one of Nigeria’s greatest strikers.

Ikpeba told Complete Sports:

“I think the move to Turkey is coming at a very good time for him ahead of next season and with the World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON finals coming up.

“Ahmed Musa has come of age in the Eagles and I ranked him among the greatest Nigerian strikers till date for scoring four goals for Nigeria in two World Cup outings.

“The goals were quality strikes too, you know. They were technically solid goals scored against top teams and at the biggest football event in the world.

“That is no mean feat because it is a record which other Nigerian strikers will be striving to break in the future.”

Ikpeba has one World Cup goal to his name having found the back of the net against Bulgaria at the 1998 World Cup while Musa remains Nigeria’s all time record scorer at the competition scoring a brace each against Argentina in 2014 and then vs Croatia in 2018.

Ahmed Musa’s son Jr. clocks 3

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to celebrate his son Junior on his third birthday.

The 28-year-old attacker who recently joined Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk on a free transfer shared adorable images of the young man on his Instagram page with close to 700k followers.

He accompanied the pictures with a few lines expressing how much he loves the three-year-old boy while he is away in Turkey.

Source: .