ahmed-musa-spotted-with-1-of-the-prettiest-ladies-on-earth-in-front-of-his-multi-million-naira-cars

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has shared cute photo of himself and wife Juliet for their wedding anniversary

The Kano Pillars stated clearly that he is happy for the decision to have chosen Juliet Ejue as his wife

So far this season in the Nigerian League, Ahmed Musa has played five games for Kano Pillars and he is yet to score

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has shared adorable photo of himself and wife Juliet Ejue to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The former Leicester City forward and his dear wife Juliet Ejue have been together since 2017 living happily and they have also been blessed with two kids.

According to the awesome photo Ahmed Musa posted on his Instagram page, the Nigerian super footballer thanked his creator for the chance to have Juliet as wife.

”Days have turned to months, and months into years and if I had to choose again, it will be you.

”On this special day, our anniversary, I want to thank you for choosing to be on this journey with me. A great mum and a loving wife. Cheers to many more years. Happy anniversary Wifey.”

Since Ahmed Musa rejoined Nigerian club Kano Pillars, the 28-year-old has been impressive for the Sai Masugida who are currently occupying third position on the NPFL table.

Musa had to join Pillars so as to stay fit and keep his shirt in the Super Eagles squad.

In the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has played 98 games since 2010 that he has been representing Nigeria netting 15 goals.

Earlier, . had reported how Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria took to his Instagram page to post short video of himself in his garage in Kano state thanking God for his blessings on him.

The Kano Pillars striker is one of the richest Nigerian players thanks to football who made Ahmed Musa what he is today.

In the video posted by the former Leicester City striker, three expensive vehicles can be seen around him while pressing his phone before taking a stroll.

Ahmed Musa explained that he is always happy and grateful for everything he has gotten in his life.

Also, . reported how Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was spotted with his new Mercedes Benz Vito on the road ahead of Nigeria’s 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in Benin, Edo state.

The former CSKA Moscow striker took to his social media page to show his fans his latest car after arriving Nigeria ahead of the big game.

Ahmed Musa is one of the richest Nigerian players considering what the former CSKA Moscow has made in football since he started his career.

Source: .