agnipath-may-set-opposition-on-warpath-in-parliament

NEW DELHI: Demand for a discussion on the

Agnipath scheme

could be a flashpoint between the

opposition

and

treasury

benches in the Monsoon Session that begins Monday.

At the all-party meeting convened on Sunday by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, where the government was represented by defence minister minister Rajnath Singh and commerce minister and leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and AAP demanded discussion on Agnipath, price rise, status of the Indian economy and the alleged misuse of investigation agencies to target opposition.

There are indications that the government may not agree to discuss the

Agnipath

Army recruitment reforms scheme, aimed at bringing down the age profile of the armed forces, on the ground that it involves issues related to defence preparedness which cannot be put out in public domain. Sources said the government may cite the same ground to refuse answers related to the recruitment scheme in both Houses.

Joshi cited the row over unparliamentary expressions to buttress his point that the opposition triggered a fake controversy. “Actually, there is no major issue against the government as it is functioning well under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and it is being hailed in may elections,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, however, asked how 32 bills, lined up by the government as legislative business, will be discussed and passed in

Parliament

in 14 days. “What is the government is trying to do? We raised 13 issues including price rise, Agnipath, attack on the federal structure of the country and misuse of investigative agencies such as ED and CBI,” he said.

Jairam Ramesh said many political parties pointed to the “contradiction in the Modi government” claiming credit for its (tribal) presidential candidate on the one hand and “killing off the Forest Rights Act, 2006 on the other hand”.

