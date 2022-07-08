Home NEWS AGN warns those threatening Nollywood actors, initiators of fake news
NEWSNews Africa

AGN warns those threatening Nollywood actors, initiators of fake news

by News
2 views
agn-warns-those-threatening-nollywood-actors,-initiators-of-fake-news

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has warned those responsible for spreading fake death news and threatening star actors on social media platforms.

The President of the AGN, Emeka Rollas, in a statement signed by his SSA on Media and Publicity, Kemi Adekomi, warned that the Guild was working with relevant law enforcement agents and will arrest culprits.

He described such action as callous, adding that the AGN had set up machinery, in collaboration with relevant law enforcement agents, to track down and apprehend heartless culprits behind those evil acts.

Part of the statement read: “There have been a series of fake reports of death of major star actors like Olu Jacobs, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Genevieve Nnaji, Pete Edochie and many others on social media just to generate followers on their blogs and pages.

“We can’t fold our arms and watch this misdemeanour continue unabated.”

The AGN President decried that it was inhuman to write obituary of anyone alive or peddle fake news, advising those behind this incessant mischief “to desist henceforth, before they are caught by the long arms of the law.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Adamawa communal clash: Fintiri reviews curfew in Guyuk,...

Names of 69 Boko Haram members who escaped...

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s sacrifice to make Kaduna, Nigeria peaceful...

Niger CAN insists on voting massively against same...

Police personnel sensitised on handling human rights, gender...

2023: Complete Ayakoromor bridge, others, IYC urges Okowa

Eid-el-Kabir: NCDC issues fresh public health advisory over...

Governor Ortom calls for religious tolerance says Nigeria...

Kuje jailbreak: Buhari govt declares 33 Boko Haram...

2023 Presidency: Things to know about Peter Obi’s...

Leave a Reply