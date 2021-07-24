The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor says the military and other security agencies will not allow violence in the country.

Irabor spoke on Thursday in Owerri after a meeting with retired senior military officers from the South-East zone.

The Defence chief condemned the cases of murder, kidnapping, arson and destruction caused by elements agitating for secession.

“It’s not the job of the military to stop anyone from agitation. That’s a political thing. What we are against is the use of violence for agitations.

“We have a constitution which enables us to ventilate whatever grievance that we have. We won’t allow anyone go against the constitution.

“Why do you have to kill in order to achieve your desires? It is out of place. We will resist attempt by anyone to use violence against the state. That certainly we will not allow”, he said.

The CDS assured that all security agencies were working in synergy to address all threats.

Irabor said engagements with military veterans were important given their experiences.

“Among the various stakeholders, the retired senior military officers have the greatest interest within the matrix of defence and national security,” he added.