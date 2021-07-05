aggrieved-apc-members-storm-osun-assembly,-protest-against-lg-caretaker-list

Members of the All Progressives Congress in some local government areas in the State of Osun, on Monday, stormed the State House of Asembly in protest of the nominees from their councils.

On Friday, the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had sent to the Assembly, names of nominees to run the affairs of Local governments, LCDAs and Area Councils in the state.

However, the aggrieved party members stormed the assembly to register their grievances over the nomination with various inscription on their placards which include; ‘Iwo APC is not a family affair’, ‘Iwo Youths are not slaves’, ‘Banik, stay away from Iwo Politics’, “Enough is Enough, O to gee”, “APC is nobody’s property”, “2022 is Shaking”, “Obokun people want Justice”, and many others.

Mr. Nurani Musbau, who spoke for the aggrieved members from Iwo, said they want the Assembly to step down the whole list of nominees presented to them from the area.

“The harmonised list prepared by the party leaders in Iwo local government had been compromised”, he said.

The Speaker, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, while addressing the protesters appealed to the protesters to be calm and patient while the House looks into the matter.