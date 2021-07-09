aggressive-malpractice-brought-me-this-far:-pretty-lady-shares-secret,-dances-in-video-after-final-exams

A Nigerian lady has celebrated graduating from university in a fashion that has got many talking

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) graduate had an inscription on her signing out shirt that ascribed her academic success to ‘aggressive malpractice’

Many Nigerians slammed her shirt inscription, others cautioned that the lady’s action may see her certificate withheld by the university

Outrage has trailed a Nigerian lady’s manner in which she marked concluding her undergraduate studies.

This is as @instablog9ja shared on Instagram a video and photos of the graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) dancing in a shirt with a weird inscription.

The lady proudly showed off the shirt with its weird inscription

The shirt reads:

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far.”

The excited graduand seemed not to care as she showed off the shirt while giving dance moves.

Nigerians knock the lady for the shirt inscription

Reacting, @.supermart commented:

“Aunty wait till u collect ur statement of result at least make them no withhold your result.”

@thefemalestoreng2 said:

“The things people do for clout on the internet though. This could have some repercussions.”

@hrm_kingzino wrote:

“See how people set themselves for failure in the future, may we not birth mumu kids.”

@kindaluperclothing stated:

“They have not given you certificate yet you are showing yourself. Instagram is a global village.”

@sir_eltee reacted:

“What if the school authority sees this and decide to withhold her results or certificate?”

@ecstasy_ann remarked:

“Make sure aggressive malpractice makes you have brain and defend yourself when u get a job, na this type dey kill patients for hospital.”

