agf,-cbn,-union-bank-in-fierce-legal-battle-with-oil-company-over-$15b-judgment-debt

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and Union bank are currently entangled in a fierce legal battle with a private company, Petrol Union oil and gas Ltd over a whopping $15B judgment debt at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court of Nigeria has, however, agreed to hear a motion filed by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc in its bid to set aside the controversial $15billion judgment against the CBN and three others by the firm.

The apex Court on Monday fixed October 7 for the hearing of the motion in which Union Bank is praying among others, for leave to appeal the judgment by Petro Union.

At Monday’s proceedings, Union Bank’s lead lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) informed the court about his pending motion.

Lawyers to the CBN, Minister of Finance and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Damian Dodo (SAN) and Tijani Ganzali (SAN) informed the court that they were not opposing the motion.

Counsel to Petro Union, Joe Gadzama (SAN) told the court that he had filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the motion.

The Petro Union claimed in 1994 to have got a cheque from a branch of Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom (UK) with a value of £2.556 billion and presented to a Union Bank branch in Lagos under the pretext that it was meant to construct three petrochemical refinery complexes in Nigeria and establish a bank.

While the required due diligence investigations were being carried out, Petro Union requested the CBN to release the cheque, following which the CBN and Union Bank informed it (Petro Union) that Barclays Bank in the UK had been contacted and that the cheque could not be given value because the company that purportedly issued the cheque dated 29 December 1994 (a company, known as Gazeaft Limited) did not exist on the Register of Companies in the UK.

The response similarly affirmed that the account on which the cheque was drawn was closed on 21st September 1989 whereas the cheque was issued on 29 December 1994 – five years after the account was closed.

Following the response by the CBN and Union Bank, Petro Union and one Isaac Okpala petitioned the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged offences of stealing and criminal conversion against the CBN and Union Bank.

At the conclusion of its investigation, the EFCC issued a letter dated May 10,2005 addressed to the Managing Director of Union Bank exonerating the bank from any wrongdoing.

Petro Union, in February 2012 filed a suit at a Federal High Court, Abuja against CBN, Union Bank, Minister for Finance and the AGF, alleging among others, that Union Bank received £2,556,000,000.00 on behalf of Petro Union and transferred £2,159,221,318.54 to the CBN while retaining £396,778,681.46 as commission.

Justice Abdul Kafarati of the Federal High Court Abuja gave a judgment in favour of Petro Union in 2014 for £2.556b,which also carries an interest of 15% per annum from June 22, 1995 until payment, which now stands in excess of £12 billion (about $15.5 billion).

The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld the judgment, necessitating the current move by Union Bank to set aside the judgment at the Supreme Court.