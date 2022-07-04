SPORTS Agent: Bulls reach deal with veteran PG Dragic by News July 4, 2022 July 4, 2022 0 views Veteran point guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bulls, his agent told ESPN. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy pledges to retake Lysychansk next post DeGrom K’s five of six batters in first rehab start You may also like DeGrom K’s five of six batters in first... July 4, 2022 Six Lochte medals put up for auction for... July 4, 2022 Astros notch MLB record-tying 20 Ks, top Angels July 4, 2022 Soto getting MRI on calf after leaving Nats... July 4, 2022 Poston goes wire-to-wire at John Deere Classic July 4, 2022 Kyrgios, Tsitsipas fined after fiery 3rd-round match July 4, 2022 1B coach away from Jays after daughter’s death July 3, 2022 Yankees bullpen loses rookie Marinaccio to IL July 3, 2022 Federer hoping for one more Wimbledon run July 3, 2022 Zhou: Halo ‘saved life’ after flipping over barrier July 3, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply