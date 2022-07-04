Home SPORTS Agent: Bulls reach deal with veteran PG Dragic
SPORTS

Agent: Bulls reach deal with veteran PG Dragic

by News
agent:-bulls-reach-deal-with-veteran-pg-dragic

Veteran point guard Goran Dragic has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bulls, his agent told ESPN.

