Agege, Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu… APC takes early lead in Lagos LG poll – TheCable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken an early lead in the local government (LG) election held in Lagos state on Saturday.

The ruling party has won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats announced so far by officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

In Agege LG, Ganiyu Egunjobi, the incumbent chairman, was reelected with 6,226 votes, defeating Olusola Osolana of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 4,114 votes.

Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent APC chairman of Badagry local council, was re-elected with 8,065 votes to beat PDP’s Monday Honfovu who scored 2,118 votes.

Joseph Gbenu, also of the APC, was re-elected as the chairman of the Badagry west local council development area (LCDA).

Gbenu polled 4,339 votes while Kolawole Abraham, candidate of the PDP, scored 739 votes.

Meanwhile, all the 10 councillorship seats in the LCDA were won by the APC.

In Epe LG, APC’s Surah Animashaun was declared winner of the chairmanship election, after scoring 11,232 votes. Surah is the daughter of Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun of Epeland.

Olumide Metilelu, the LASIEC returning officer, declared Wasiu Adesina of APC the winner of the chairmanship election in Ikorodu LG.

Adesina recorded 4729 votes while the candidate of the PDP, Hassan Rafiu, had a total of 1497 votes.

In Agboyi-Ketu, Dele Oshinowo of the APC defeated Oluwole Dahunsi of PDP to win reelection as chairman of the LCDA.

Oshinowo polled 26,771 votes while Dahunsi got 2,749 votes and Wasiu Ogunwale of Labour Party (LP) scored 79 votes.

“All I am assuring them is that I am ready to do more and surpass my performance in the first term of our administration. We have served in all honesty and with all sincerity,” Oshinowo said after his victory.

Meanwhile, APC candidates won the seven councillorship seats in the LCDA during the polls.

In the same vein, APC won all the councillorship positions in the seven wards in Ojokoro LCDA.