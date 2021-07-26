agege-becomes-tourist-attraction-as-4-men-engage-in-eating-competition,-stir-massive-reactions

Some men in Agege area of Lagos have got people talking after a video of them emerged on Instagram

The men, decked in traditional attires, could be seen engaging in eating competition as onlookers cheered them on

Many people have reacted to the video on Instagram as some said this is the only competition they want in their life

Pay Attention: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video has emerged on social media in which four men could be seen slugging it out among themselves in a food competition on the street of Agege, Lagos.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the men who were decked in traditional attires ate eba and many onlookers cheered them on.

The men slugged it out among themselves in Agege area of Lagos.

Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Hausa music blared from a speaker as the competition was ongoing.

. couldn’t confirm the winner of the competition as the video isn’t long enough to cover the end of it.

Many react to the video

@bosahjosephine said:

“The guy on green is taking his time jor, the rest can take the trophy.”

@big.dan_ commented:

“Abeg where una dey see this kind competition?”

@kiandra_reed wrote:

“They should just mould all of Nigeria’s problem into Eba for these ones.”

@sweetsophieeee commented:

“Omo where I fit sign up.”

@papiiitino said:

“This is the only competition I want in my life.”

Nigerian man sets eating etiquettes for women on dates

. previously reported that a young Nigerian man identified as Babajide set Twitter on fire after he attacked a particular set of women.

In a series of posts which he shared via Twitter, Babajide said any woman who attempted to ask for a takeaway pack on a first date was not a spec because it is rude to take food back home to their friends or siblings.

The young man continued by saying that it was unladylike to finish the food on the plate and it would leave an impression on the man, which might not be a good one.

Source: . Nigeria