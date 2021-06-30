Home WORLD NEWS Age-related immune response heterogeneity to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2 – Nature.com
WORLD NEWS

Age-related immune response heterogeneity to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2 – Nature.com

by admin
written by admin
age-related-immune-response-heterogeneity-to-sars-cov-2-vaccine-bnt162b2-–-nature.com

Abstract

Although two-dose mRNA vaccination provides excellent protection against SARS-CoV-2, data are scarce on vaccine efficacy against variants of concern (VOC) in individuals above 80 years of age1. Here we analysed immune responses following vaccination with mRNA vaccine BNT162b22 in elderly participants and younger health care workers. Serum neutralisation and binding IgG/IgA after the first vaccine dose diminished with increasing age, with a marked drop in participants over 80 years old. Sera from participants above 80 showed significantly lower neutralisation potency against B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1. variants of concern as compared to wild type and were more likely to lack any neutralisation against VOC following the first dose. However, following the second dose, neutralisation against VOC was detectable regardless of age. Frequency of SARS-CoV-2 Spike specific B-memory cells was higher in elderly responders versus non-responders after first dose. Elderly participants demonstrated clear reduction in somatic hypermutation of class switched cells. SARS-CoV-2 Spike specific T- cell IFNγ and IL-2 responses decreased with increasing age, and both cytokines were secreted primarily by CD4 T cells. We conclude that the elderly are a high risk population that warrant specific measures to boost vaccine responses, particularly where variants of concern are circulating.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Dami A. Collier, Isabella A. T. M. Ferreira, Prasanti Kotagiri, Rawlings Datir, Eleanor Lim

Affiliations

  1. Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology & Infectious Disease (CITIID), Cambridge, UK

    Dami A. Collier, Isabella A. T. M. Ferreira, Prasanti Kotagiri, Rawlings Datir, Bo Meng, Adam Abdullahi, Laura Bergamaschi, Kenneth G. C. Smith, Paul A. Lyons, Eoin McKinney, Mark Wills & Ravindra K. Gupta

  2. Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

    Dami A. Collier, Isabella A. T. M. Ferreira, Prasanti Kotagiri, Rawlings Datir, Eleanor Lim, Bo Meng, Stephen Baker, Gordon Dougan, Christoph Hess, Paul J. Lehner, Paul A. Lyons, Nicholas J. Matheson, James E. D. Thaventhiran, Michael P. Weekes, Ben Bullman, Kelvin Hunter, Federica Mescia, Nicole Pond, Laura Bergamaschi, Ariana Betancourt, Georgie Bower, Chiara Cossetti, Madeline Epping, Andrew Hinch, Veronika Romashova, Lori Turner, Kenneth G. C. Smith, John R. Bradley, Paul A. Lyons, Eoin McKinney, Mark Wills & Ravindra K. Gupta

  3. Division of Infection and Immunity, University College London, London, UK

    Dami A. Collier, Rawlings Datir, Emma Touizer, Stephen Baker, Gordon Dougan, Christoph Hess, Paul J. Lehner, Paul A. Lyons, Nicholas J. Matheson, Charlotte Summers, James E. D. Thaventhiran, Mark Toshner, Benjamin J. Dunmore, Stefan Gräf, Josh Hodgson, Christopher Huang, Kelvin Hunter, Ekaterina Legchenko, Cecilia Matara, Jennifer Martin, Federica Mescia, Ciara O’Donnell, Linda Pointon, Nicole Pond, Joy Shih, Rachel Sutcliffe, Tobias Tilly, Carmen Treacy, Zhen Tong, Jennifer Wood, Laura Bergamaschi, Ariana Betancourt, Georgie Bower, Chiara Cossetti, Aloka De Sa, Madeline Epping, Andrew Hinch, Sarah Jackson, Isobel Jarvis, Ben Krishna, Daniel Lewis, Joe Marsden, Francesca Nice, Georgina Okecha, Ommar Omarjee, Marianne Perera, Martin Potts, Nathan Richoz, Veronika Romashova, Natalia Savinykh Yarkoni, Rahul Sharma, Lori Turner, Eckart M. D. D. De Bie, Katherine Bunclark, Masa Josipovic, Michael Mackay, Mayurun Selvan & Laura McCoy

  4. NIHR Bioresource, Cambridge, UK

    Cissy Yong, John Allison, Helen Butcher, Eleanor Dewhurst, Barbara Graves, Jennifer Gray, Tasmin Ivers, Kathleen E. Stirrups, Paul Townsend, Neil Walker, Anne Elmer, Nathalie Kingston, Barbara Graves, Emma Le Gresley, Daniela Caputo & John R. Bradley

  5. Department of Public Health and Primary Care, School of Clinical Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, UK

    Daniela Caputo, Debbie Clapham-Riley, Anita Furlong, Mary Kasanicki, Emma Le Gresley, Rachel Linger, Sarah Meloy, Francesca Muldoon, Nigel Ovington, Sofia Papadia, Isabel Phelan, Hannah Stark, Jennifer Webster, Anne Elmer, Nathalie Kingston, Emma Le Gresley, Daniela Caputo & Rainer Doffinger

  6. Department of Clinical Biochemistry and Immunology, Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, UK

    Lourdes Ceron-Gutierrez

  7. Laboratorio de Inmunología, FES-Cuautitlán, UNAM, Izcalli, México

    Paulina Cortes-Acevedo & Gabriela Barcenas-Morales

  8. Immunology Programme, Babraham Institute, Cambridge, UK

    Michelle A. Linterman

  9. MRC Centre for Virus Research, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

    Chris Davis & Emma Thomson

  10. Cambridge Clinical Research Centre, NIHR Clinical Research Facility, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, UK

    Caroline Saunders, Ashlea Bucke, Jo Calder, Laura Canna, Jason Domingo, Anne Elmer, Stewart Fuller, Sarah Hewitt, Jane Kennet, Sherly Jose, Jenny Kourampa, Anne Meadows, Criona O’Brien, Jane Price, Cherry Publico, Rebecca Rastall, Carla Ribeiro, Jane Rowlands, Valentina Ruffolo & Hugo Tordesillas

  11. University of Cambridge, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, UK

    Nathalie Kingston, Willem H. Owehand, Patrick Maxwell, Stefan Gräf, Stuart Fawke, Nick Gleadall, Luca Stefanucci, Jonathan Stephens, John Allison, Helen Butcher, Daniela Caputo, Debbie Clapham-Riley, Eleanor Dewhurst, Anita Furlong, Barbara Graves, Jennifer Gray, Tasmin Ivers, Emma Le Gresley, Rachel Linger, Sarah Meloy, Francesca Muldoon, Nigel Ovington, Sofia Papadia, Isabel Phelan, Hannah Stark & Jennifer Webster

  12. Australian National Phenome Centre, Murdoch University, Murdoch, Western Australia WA, 6150, Australia

    Sze-How Bong

  13. MRC Toxicology Unit, School of Biological Sciences, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, CB2 1QR, UK

    James E. D. Thaventhiran

  14. R&D Department, Hycult Biotech, 5405 PD, Uden, The Netherlands

    Sarah Spencer

  15. Heart and Lung Research Institute, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, UK

    Charlotte Summers & Mark Toshner

  16. Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, UK

    Charlotte Summers, Mark Toshner, Ali Ansaripour, Alice Michael, Lucy Mwaura, Caroline Patterson & Gary Polwarth

  17. Department of Biomedicine, University and University Hospital Basel, 4031, Basel, Switzerland

    Christoph Hess

  18. Botnar Research Centre for Child Health (BRCCH) University Basel & ETH Zurich, 4058, Basel, Switzerland

    Christoph Hess

  19. Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, UK

    Charlotte Summers, Patrick Maxwell, Ashley Shaw, Petra Polgarova & Giovanni di Stefano

  20. Department of Veterinary Medicine, Madingley Road, Cambridge, CB3 0ES, UK

    Emma Jones

  21. Cambridge Institute for Medical Research, Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Cambridge, CB2 0XY, UK

    Stuart Fawke

  22. Cancer Research UK, Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge CB2 0RE, Cambridge, UK

    Julie Harris, Richard Grenfell & Mateusz Strezlecki

  23. Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, The Rosie Maternity Hospital, Robinson Way, Cambridge, CB2 0SW, UK

    Oisin Huhn

  24. Centre for Molecular Medicine and Innovative Therapeutics, Health Futures Institute, Murdoch University, Perth, WA, Australia

    Jerome D. Coudert

  25. Cambridge and Peterborough Foundation Trust, Fulbourn Hospital, Fulbourn, Cambridge, CB21 5EF, UK

    Codie Fahey & Rachel Michel

  26. Department of Surgery, Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, CB2 0QQ, UK

    Sabrina Rossi

  27. Department of Biochemistry, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, CB2 1QW, UK

    Marta Wylot

  28. Centre of Computational and Systems Medicine, Health Futures Institute, Murdoch University, Harry Perkins Building, Perth, WA, 6150, Australia

    Elaine Holmes

Consortia

The CITIID-NIHR BioResource COVID-19 Collaboration

  • Principal Investigators

    • Stephen Baker
    • , Gordon Dougan
    • , Christoph Hess
    • , Nathalie Kingston
    • , Paul J. Lehner
    • , Paul A. Lyons
    • , Nicholas J. Matheson
    • , Willem H. Owehand
    • , Caroline Saunders
    • , Charlotte Summers
    • , James E. D. Thaventhiran
    • , Mark Toshner
    • , Michael P. Weekes
    • , Patrick Maxwell
    •  & Ashley Shaw

  • CRF and Volunteer Research Nurses

    • Ashlea Bucke
    • , Jo Calder
    • , Laura Canna
    • , Jason Domingo
    • , Anne Elmer
    • , Stewart Fuller
    • , Julie Harris
    • , Sarah Hewitt
    • , Jane Kennet
    • , Sherly Jose
    • , Jenny Kourampa
    • , Anne Meadows
    • , Criona O’Brien
    • , Jane Price
    • , Cherry Publico
    • , Rebecca Rastall
    • , Carla Ribeiro
    • , Jane Rowlands
    • , Valentina Ruffolo
    •  & Hugo Tordesillas

  • Sample Logistics

    • Ben Bullman
    • , Benjamin J. Dunmore
    • , Stuart Fawke
    • , Stefan Gräf
    • , Josh Hodgson
    • , Christopher Huang
    • , Kelvin Hunter
    • , Emma Jones
    • , Ekaterina Legchenko
    • , Cecilia Matara
    • , Jennifer Martin
    • , Federica Mescia
    • , Ciara O’Donnell
    • , Linda Pointon
    • , Nicole Pond
    • , Joy Shih
    • , Rachel Sutcliffe
    • , Tobias Tilly
    • , Carmen Treacy
    • , Zhen Tong
    • , Jennifer Wood
    •  & Marta Wylot

  • Sample Processing and Data Acquisition

    • Laura Bergamaschi
    • , Ariana Betancourt
    • , Georgie Bower
    • , Chiara Cossetti
    • , Aloka De Sa
    • , Madeline Epping
    • , Stuart Fawke
    • , Nick Gleadall
    • , Richard Grenfell
    • , Andrew Hinch
    • , Oisin Huhn
    • , Sarah Jackson
    • , Isobel Jarvis
    • , Ben Krishna
    • , Daniel Lewis
    • , Joe Marsden
    • , Francesca Nice
    • , Georgina Okecha
    • , Ommar Omarjee
    • , Marianne Perera
    • , Martin Potts
    • , Nathan Richoz
    • , Veronika Romashova
    • , Natalia Savinykh Yarkoni
    • , Rahul Sharma
    • , Luca Stefanucci
    • , Jonathan Stephens
    • , Mateusz Strezlecki
    •  & Lori Turner

  • Clinical Data Collection

    • Eckart M. D. D. De Bie
    • , Katherine Bunclark
    • , Masa Josipovic
    • , Michael Mackay
    • , Federica Mescia
    • , Sabrina Rossi
    • , Mayurun Selvan
    • , Sarah Spencer
    •  & Cissy Yong

  • Royal Papworth Hospital ICU

    • Ali Ansaripour
    • , Alice Michael
    • , Lucy Mwaura
    • , Caroline Patterson
    •  & Gary Polwarth

  • Addenbrooke’s Hospital ICU

    • Petra Polgarova
    •  & Giovanni di Stefano

  • Cambridge and Peterborough Foundation Trust

    • Codie Fahey
    •  & Rachel Michel

  • ANPC and Centre for Molecular Medicine and Innovative Therapeutics

    • Sze-How Bong
    • , Jerome D. Coudert
    •  & Elaine Holmes

  • NIHR BioResource

    • John Allison
    • , Helen Butcher
    • , Daniela Caputo
    • , Debbie Clapham-Riley
    • , Eleanor Dewhurst
    • , Anita Furlong
    • , Barbara Graves
    • , Jennifer Gray
    • , Tasmin Ivers
    • , Mary Kasanicki
    • , Emma Le Gresley
    • , Rachel Linger
    • , Sarah Meloy
    • , Francesca Muldoon
    • , Nigel Ovington
    • , Sofia Papadia
    • , Isabel Phelan
    • , Hannah Stark
    • , Kathleen E. Stirrups
    • , Paul Townsend
    • , Neil Walker
    •  & Jennifer Webster

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to
Rainer Doffinger or Mark Wills or Ravindra K. Gupta.

Supplementary information

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Collier, D.A., Ferreira, I.A.T.M., Kotagiri, P. et al. Age-related immune response heterogeneity to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine BNT162b2.
Nature (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03739-1

Download citation

  • Received:

  • Accepted:

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03739-1

