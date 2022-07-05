agboola-assumes-office-as-ekiti-pdp-chairman-amid-crisis,-ogunsakin-kicks

A factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Ekiti State, Alaba Agboola has assumed office amid the crisis ravaging the party.

Agboola and other state working committee of the party resumed at the secretariat of the party amid tight security on Tuesday morning and was presented with the documents of the party by the Acting Chairman, Lanre Omolase.

Omolase speaking at the inaugural meeting of their faction, described the newly appointed Chairman, Agboola Alaba as the authentic Chairman backed by the constitutional provision and the party’s guidelines.

He added that the constitution of the party empowered them to appoint a substantive Chairman after the former Chairman of the party, Bisi Kolawole resigned to contest for the Governorship seat in the June 18th gubernatorial election in the state.

“The Constitution of the party has given us the power to appoint a substantive Chairman and members of that committee of the committee are sixty-eight in number, and since the exercise is coming under my leadership as the acting Chairman, I only need twenty-six members of that committee to confirm the appointment of Engr. Alaba, we are not closing our eyes to what a group of some people are doing and I want to tell you straight away in the presence of the press that they lack constitutional power, they lack the zeal, they lack the morality to carry out such an action”.

Omolase added that if the group wants to force him to organise the SEC meeting, they need fifty-three out of sixty-eight, which he described as the two-third, stressing that without waiting for them, his group carried out the appointment of the state party Chairman on Monday adding that forty-one members SEC ratified the appointment of Alaba as the Chairman of the party.

Agbola in his acceptance speech said it was time for party members to work together as one big family. He also promised to ensure members were on the same page.

He lauded the leadership of the party, adding that the situation in the PDP is not beyond an amicable resolution by the members whom he described as members of one big family.

“We need to work on how PDP can come to power in the state, those are the task before us, we should come together to bring the party into winning ways, whoever is aggrieved, our umbrella is big to accommodate everyone”

The Secretary of the party, Funmi Ogun in a remark pointed out that the members present at the inaugural meeting are the authentic members who have the constitutional right to appoint the party chairman.

She said the leadership of the party and members of the SEC met yesterday to deliberate on the vacant chairmanships seat.

Expressing belief that the party will dislodge the opposition in the state she appealed to everyone to work with the new chairman to move the party forward.

On his part, a former deputy governorship candidate of the PDP, in Ekiti State, Deji Ogunsakin said he is the authentic Chairman of the party in the state, having met the party’s constitution requirement on the numerical strength of supporting members.

Ogunsakin who spoke to journalists in Ado-Ekiti described the purported swearing-in of Alaba Agboola by the State Secretary of the party, Mrs Fummi Ogun as illegal and nullity.

He said Mrs Ogun has no power according to the constitution of the party to carry out such functions, adding that he is waiting for his swearing-in by the national headquarters of the party to formally take over the steering of the affairs of the party in the state.

He remarked that by every standard his appointment as the Chairman followed a due process to which the State Executive Council of the party gave its blessings.

He said his coming on board will usher in a new vista for the party, and bring back aggrieved members to stand as a unified force.

The former governorship candidate pledged to work assiduously for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the president of Nigeria come 2023.

