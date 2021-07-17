again-suspected-herdsmen-invade-igangan-community,-kill-amotekun-commander,-others

Suspected armed herdsmen on Friday attacked Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state killing four residents.

Security operatives repelled the attack which led to the death of the Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ibarapa Central simply identified as Muri.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen stormed the town in two Hilux vans, an 18-seater Hummer bus, and a Toyota Sienna bus wearing military and customs camouflage.

It could not be confirmed at press time if the attackers were real security operatives. Sources said the residents initially lowered their guards thinking the men were customs operatives in search of suspected smugglers.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen arrived in the community around 7 pm on Friday.and attacked some areas.

A resident said the attackers stormed the community in large number but could not give actual figure.

The convener Igangan development advocate, Oladiran Oladokun confirmed the attack saying the incident was an attempt to invade the state through the axis, a border community but was resisted by the local security operatives.

Oladokun said although, the suspected herders came in customs and military camouflage to deceive the people and change the narrative that it was security operatives who stormed the town in search of those who engage in smuggling activities, a practice that is alien to the people of the community.

He expressed disappointment over inadequate security despite the recurrence of the attacks.

A community leader, who spoke in confidence said, “Report reaching me now reveals that around 8:00 pm people suspected to be herdsmen again invaded Igangan and shoot.sporadically for over 30minutes. Some said they were Customs men as they wore Custom uniform but they were chased by local hunters after killing some people.

“They also passed Igboora and continue shooting and it was reported people died in Igboora too including one Amotekun operative.

“It was reported that the Commander of Amotekun in Ibarapa Central has been killed.