again,-pdp-loses-rep-to-apc

Another People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member in the House of Representatives, Kabiru Ahmadu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kabiru cited the crisis within the PDP in Zamfara state for his action.

The lawmaker’s letter of defection, read by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was welcomed with protest from the minority leadership.

According to the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, ”Mr. Speaker, there is no crisis in the PDP in Zamfara state. Section 68 of the Constitution and the House rules require that any member who defects to another party should lose his job.

But we are challenging this in court and I do hope that when the court rules on it, you will accept the decision of the court.”

Deputy Minority Leader Toby Okechukwu accused the Speaker of constantly breaching the Constitution with his admittance of defectors into the APC.

He said, “We observe with dismay the continued disobedience of our Constitution by the speaker who continues to ignore the provisions of the Constitution”.

The Speaker however took exception to the language used by the Deputy Minority Leader stating “when you are given the privilege to move a point of order, you go straight to the point of order. You do not have the right to address the Chair in any language you choose.

“I am not here to interpret the Constitution. That is for the court to do. My duty here is to preside over this House and make announcements where necessary.

“It is not my duty to decide whether there is a crisis in any party or not. That is for the Courts to do. So, you are ruled out of order”.