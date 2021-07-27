Home NEWS Again, one dies in Osun auto crash
Again, one dies in Osun auto crash

An auto crash that occurred at Ikirun/Ila-odo road, Osun State, on Tuesday morning, has claimed the life of a man.

The spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Osun State chapter, Agnes Ogungbemi said a drunk driver rammed into another vehicle and claimed a life and left two others injured.

The incident occurred around 12:35 am on Tuesday.

Infant dies in Osun auto crash

She said the incident involved two vehicles, M/BENZ truck (BWR 652 XB) and Mazda bus (EPE 69 XU).

“Five persons involved in the accident. Three people affecting one female adult and two male children were injured while one male adult died.

“The victims were taken to ARAROMI Hospital and the corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue while crashed vehicles were taken to Iyaganku police station,” she said.

