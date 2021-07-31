Home NEWS Again, Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Almost Five Months
NEWSNews Africa

Again, Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Almost Five Months

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
again,-nigeria-records-highest-daily-covid-19-cases-in-almost-five-months
(File) A health worker collects the sample of a man to test for COVID-19. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

It has been a week filled with worries for Nigerian authorities as the country’s daily coronavirus (COVID-19) figures witnessed a steady rise all through.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced yet another disturbing tally of 590 fresh infections reported from various parts of the country.

Friday’s figure was the highest single-day tally to be recorded in almost five months – since March 4, 2021, when a total of 708 cases were confirmed.

On Monday, 213 new cases were reported while 404 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, with 535 and 558 more infections recorded on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The new cases recorded on Friday were reported from 17 states across the country, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, according to data from the health agency, reported 308 more cases and was followed by Akwa Ibom, Katsina, and Oyo states which had 54, 40, and 39 fresh infections respectively.

Others included Rivers – 26, Niger – 23, Gombe – 19, Ogun – 16, Ekiti – 15, FCT – 10, Nasarawa – 10, Delta – nine, Bayelsa – five, Plateau – five, Imo – four, Ebonyi – three, Jigawa – three, and Kano – one.

Sadly, eight more people lost the fight against the virus – raising the country’s death toll from the disease to 2,149 out of the 173,411 cases confirmed since the first case was reported in late February 2020.

While 164,978 people have recovered from the disease, the NCDC had yet to update the total number of samples collected and tested so far as of 9:26am on Saturday.

It said 2,439,850 samples had been collected as of Friday morning.

Amid fears that the country was already slipping into the third wave of the pandemic, authorities have warned political parties and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) asked them to ensure mandatory use of face masks for everyone attending such political events.

It stated that persons without face masks should not be allowed access to the venues, while hand hygiene facilities should be made available for people before gaining access to the venues.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 63,571 4,600 58,515 456
FCT 19,988 78 19,741 169
Kaduna 9,141 11 9,065 65
Plateau 9,107 42 9,008 57
Rivers 7,599 148 7,349 102
Oyo 7,097 195 6,770 132
Edo 4,934 21 4,728 185
Ogun 4,773 52 4,664 57
Kano 4,029 23 3,896 110
Ondo 3,534 40 3,428 66
Kwara 3,162 39 3,068 55
Delta 2,681 53 2,556 72
Osun 2,588 16 2,520 52
Enugu 2,490 16 2,445 29
Akwa Ibom 2,470 507 1,937 26
Nasarawa 2,399 15 2,345 39
Katsina 2,154 51 2,069 34
Gombe 2,148 28 2,076 44
Ebonyi 2,043 9 2,002 32
Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19
Abia 1,700 -1 1,679 22
Imo 1,686 25 1,624 37
Bauchi 1,551 1 1,533 17
Benue 1,366 15 1,327 24
Borno 1,344 1 1,305 38
Adamawa 1,134 4 1,098 32
Taraba 1,001 0 977 24
Ekiti 964 83 870 11
Niger 958 24 914 20
Bayelsa 938 32 880 26
Sokoto 786 11 747 28
Jigawa 560 23 521 16
Yobe 499 0 490 9
Kebbi 450 42 392 16
Cross River 404 2 384 18
Zamfara 248 4 236 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Rachel Oniga, Is Dead

AFN Shocked Over Okagbare’s Suspension From Tokyo Olympics

Child Protection Law useless unless implemented – Katsina...

Ajax’s Noah Gesser is dead, Real Madrid react

Bomb blast kills four footballers, injures five others

Rachel Oniga: Veteran Nollywood actress is dead

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Details Of FBI’s Meeting With Inspector-General...

Nnamdi Kanu: Only you can stop Buhari govt...

Kaduna Files Terrorism, Treasonable Felony Charges Against El-Zakzaky...

APC crisis: Buhari orders Osinbajo to intervene –...

Leave a Reply