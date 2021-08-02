again,-kaduna-govt-shifts-lg-election-to-sept-4

The Kaduna State lndependent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) has again postponed the local government election for the third time to 4th September, 2021.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Dr Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, the reason for the last postponement is due to late arrival of the China battery that would power the electronic voting machines.

Making the announcement on Monday at a meeting with leaders of political parties and other stakeholders, she regretted the latest postponement, which she said is inevitable.

Recall that the election was slated to take place on 14 August, 2021 until the latest postponement was announced, which according to the Chairman, is to allow necessary election activities to be completed to ensure a credible election.